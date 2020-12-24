RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.72

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.72 and traded as high as $33.21. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 2,298,161 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.69 ($41.99).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.75.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

