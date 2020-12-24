Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits Market Cap of $283,366.29

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $283,366.29 and $803.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,639.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.64 or 0.02578923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00465564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.18 or 0.01248694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00653915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00255639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00065067 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,190,492 coins and its circulating supply is 26,073,179 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

