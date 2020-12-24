Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.36

Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 906340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 26.70 and a current ratio of 26.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.85 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14.

About Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Peru. The company is involved in the exploration of the San Juan Regional program that includes Don Julio project covering an area of 58,000 hectares (ha) in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional program, which includes the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects covering an area of 39,000 ha titled in Mexico.

