Sachem Capital (NASDAQ:SACH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.06. 40,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 82,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Sachem Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

