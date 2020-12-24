Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.55. Saga Communications shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 18,804 shares trading hands.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Saga Communications, Inc

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

