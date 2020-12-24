Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

