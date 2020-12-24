Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

SAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

