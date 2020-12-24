Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Shares Down 1.2%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRRF)

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

