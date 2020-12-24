Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Sands China alerts:

Sands China stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,166. Sands China has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.