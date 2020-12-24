Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

