Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.97. 57,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 24,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNPHY)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

