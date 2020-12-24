Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STSA. SVB Leerink downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of STSA opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 15.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). Equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

