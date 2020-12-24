Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,150,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNO stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

