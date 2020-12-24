Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 16,500 Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) by 127.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ShiftPixy worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIXY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. ShiftPixy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment administrative services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary jobs in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

