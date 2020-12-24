Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $400.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

