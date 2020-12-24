Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 43,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SGN)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.