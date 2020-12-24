Scorum Coins Market Capitalization Hits $210,904.60 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $210,904.60 and approximately $3,098.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00137381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00679037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00152368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00374077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00095745 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com.

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.