Sei Investments Co. Acquires 9,590 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of MEDNAX worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 82.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MD opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

