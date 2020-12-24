Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,113 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of WNS worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 104,421 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

