Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,481 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,558 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 873,146 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,778,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,066,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $90.21.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.