Sei Investments Co. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after buying an additional 809,999 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,614,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,118,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,086,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,851 shares of company stock worth $4,201,766. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

