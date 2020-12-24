Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $140.87.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.