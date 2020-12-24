Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $1,860,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.70. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

