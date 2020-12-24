Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,278 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New Relic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of NEWR opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.