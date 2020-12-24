Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

NYSE COR opened at $125.30 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.