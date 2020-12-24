Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.