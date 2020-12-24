Sei Investments Co. Sells 111,944 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 68.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,944 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

AEP stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

