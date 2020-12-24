Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,882 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $152.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

