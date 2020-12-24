Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 276.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

