Select Harvests Limited (SHV.AX) (ASX:SHV) Insider Buys A$51,920.00 in Stock

Select Harvests Limited (SHV.AX) (ASX:SHV) insider Fiona Bennett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.19 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,920.00 ($37,085.71).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$7.67.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Select Harvests Limited (SHV.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

About Select Harvests Limited (SHV.AX)

Select Harvests Limited engages in processing, packaging, marketing, and distributing edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards.

