Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Bibox and BitForex. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $579,598.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00027269 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009745 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005080 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex, Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, GDAC, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

