Seshasayee Varadarajan Sells 10,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LRCX opened at $471.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.11 and its 200-day moving average is $368.04.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.