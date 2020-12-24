Sessia Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $930,958.45 and $467,857.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

