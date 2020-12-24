Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 57.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,197.96 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,963.84, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,034.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,047.97.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.