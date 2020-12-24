Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMMNY shares. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,971. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

