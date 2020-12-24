Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $122.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

