Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Price Up 1%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 204,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 418,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

About Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

