Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Price Up 1%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 204,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 418,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

About Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the Peñasco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.