Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) (CVE:SPD) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) (CVE:SPD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. The company owns and controls the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Copper King / Sonora Silver property, which consists of 50 unpatented lode claims located in Shoshone County, Idaho.

