Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post sales of $28.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.04 million to $28.98 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $108.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.39 million, with estimates ranging from $117.93 million to $126.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

SAMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

