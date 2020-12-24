Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 68.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $218,521.09 and $5.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00140005 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

Simple Software Solutions' total supply is 2,540,831 coins. Simple Software Solutions' official website is sssolutions.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

