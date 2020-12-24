Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at $338,800,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last three months. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 7.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

