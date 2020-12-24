Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Down 5.1%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 805,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 967,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

SIOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,043,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

