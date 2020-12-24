SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was upgraded by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLC Agrícola stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

