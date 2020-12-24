Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,427.80

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,427.80 and traded as high as $1,527.00. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) shares last traded at $1,521.00, with a volume of 420,919 shares.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09).

Get Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,516.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,427.80. The firm has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £12,504.12 ($16,336.71). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 27,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £376,048.75 ($491,310.10).

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.