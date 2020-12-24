So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 7.4%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 1,087,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 628,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

