SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

SWI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $6,350,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.