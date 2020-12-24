Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $613.88

Shares of Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $613.88 and traded as high as $683.00. Solid State plc (SOLI.L) shares last traded at $683.00, with a volume of 7,836 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 596.52. The stock has a market cap of £58.35 million and a PE ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Solid State plc (SOLI.L)’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

