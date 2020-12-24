SpaceChain (SPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.41 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Upbit. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $13,736.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Denarius (D) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 471,799,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,722,680 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittrex and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

