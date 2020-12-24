SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of SRMGF stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

