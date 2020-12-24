SparksPay (SPK) Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $46,347.51 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

